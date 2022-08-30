CyberMiles Trading 6.5% Lower This Week (CMT)

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One CyberMiles coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $2.00 million and approximately $17,079.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00026709 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,964.49 or 0.99911442 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00030815 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.54 or 0.00267950 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00058205 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001052 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005011 BTC.

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles. CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CyberMiles Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

