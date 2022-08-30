Curio Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,046.00 (CUR)

Curio (CUR) traded 145.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Curio has a market cap of $78,555.51 and approximately $1,046.00 worth of Curio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curio coin can currently be bought for about $0.0400 or 0.00000204 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Curio has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005095 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,631.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005199 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005086 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00004022 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002604 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00132995 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00032624 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00082569 BTC.
About Curio
Curio (CUR) is a coin. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Curio’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,966,078 coins. Curio’s official Twitter account is @CuraNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Curio is curioinvest.com. The official message board for Curio is blog.curioinvest.com.
Buying and Selling Curio
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curio using one of the exchanges listed above.
