Curio Governance Market Capitalization Achieves $48,470.06 (CGT)

Curio Governance (CGT) traded up 24.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Over the last week, Curio Governance has traded 47.5% higher against the US dollar. One Curio Governance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Curio Governance has a total market cap of $48,470.06 and approximately $530.00 worth of Curio Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,187.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005035 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004953 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004020 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002533 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00134477 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00032843 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00085009 BTC.
About Curio Governance
Curio Governance is a coin. It was first traded on February 21st, 2020. Curio Governance’s total supply is 51,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,635,828 coins. Curio Governance’s official Twitter account is @cache_gold.
Buying and Selling Curio Governance
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio Governance directly using US dollars.
