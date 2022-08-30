CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Barrington Research raised their price objective on CSW Industrials from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

CSW Industrials Stock Down 0.6 %

CSW Industrials stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $130.71. The stock had a trading volume of 46,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.72. CSW Industrials has a fifty-two week low of $96.03 and a fifty-two week high of $145.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of CSW Industrials

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.72, for a total value of $285,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,920 shares in the company, valued at $8,409,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.72, for a total value of $285,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,920 shares in the company, valued at $8,409,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 10,800 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total value of $1,437,156.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,920 shares in the company, valued at $7,840,484.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,373 shares of company stock worth $2,514,078 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CSW Industrials during the second quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in CSW Industrials during the second quarter worth $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CSW Industrials during the second quarter worth $164,000. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, traps, and vents for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally, and specified building products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.