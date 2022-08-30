CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Separately, Barrington Research raised their price objective on CSW Industrials from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.
CSW Industrials Stock Down 0.6 %
CSW Industrials stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $130.71. The stock had a trading volume of 46,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.72. CSW Industrials has a fifty-two week low of $96.03 and a fifty-two week high of $145.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 0.84.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CSW Industrials during the second quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in CSW Industrials during the second quarter worth $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CSW Industrials during the second quarter worth $164,000. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, traps, and vents for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally, and specified building products.
