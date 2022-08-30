CSFB Increases Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Price Target to C$41.50

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at CSFB from C$40.00 to C$41.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. CSFB’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CU. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Canadian Utilities to a “sell” rating and set a C$41.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$39.88.

CU traded down C$0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$40.73. The stock had a trading volume of 174,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.91, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$39.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$38.66. Canadian Utilities has a twelve month low of C$33.86 and a twelve month high of C$41.94.

Canadian Utilities ( TSE:CU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$933.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Utilities will post 2.2400002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Utilities news, Director Wayne K. Stensby sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.73, for a total value of C$40,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$647,484.81. In other Canadian Utilities news, Director Wayne K. Stensby sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.73, for a total value of C$40,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$647,484.81. Also, Director Robert John Normand sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.78, for a total transaction of C$59,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$967,449.60. Insiders sold 2,708 shares of company stock valued at $108,875 over the last 90 days.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

