Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF) Short Interest Down 24.8% in August

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 359,500 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the July 31st total of 478,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 264,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Cryptoblox Technologies Stock Down 21.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CRYBF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 208,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,527. Cryptoblox Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04.

Cryptoblox Technologies Company Profile

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc develops blockchain technology for use in battery solutions, applications, and cryptocurrency. It provides services for application programming interface with regards to operator look-up, customer look-up, IP information, and customer friendly user experience; and engages in development and implementation of blockchain, distributed ledger, closed loop, and cryptocurrency services for government and commercial partners.

