CryptoArt.Ai Trading 7.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CART)

CryptoArt.Ai (CART) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 30th. Over the last seven days, CryptoArt.Ai has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. CryptoArt.Ai has a total market cap of $164,617.49 and approximately $181,354.00 worth of CryptoArt.Ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoArt.Ai coin can now be purchased for $0.0132 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoArt.Ai alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,782.46 or 1.00046280 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00056915 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00024706 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001290 BTC.

CryptoArt.Ai Profile

CryptoArt.Ai (CART) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptoArt.Ai’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,500,000 coins. CryptoArt.Ai’s official Twitter account is @CryptoArt_Ai.

Buying and Selling CryptoArt.Ai

According to CryptoCompare, “CarterCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on NovaCoin, with the goal of providing a long-term energy-efficient scrypt-based coin. The official CarterCoin ticker is “CTC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “CART” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoArt.Ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoArt.Ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoArt.Ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoArt.Ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoArt.Ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.