Cryptex Finance (CTX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.66 Million

Cryptex Finance (CTX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 29th. Over the last seven days, Cryptex Finance has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptex Finance coin can currently be bought for $3.46 or 0.00017064 BTC on major exchanges. Cryptex Finance has a total market cap of $11.66 million and $1.37 million worth of Cryptex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004934 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,273.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004046 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004934 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002522 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00134833 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00032888 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00084023 BTC.

About Cryptex Finance

Cryptex Finance (CTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2021. Cryptex Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,371,686 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptex Finance is https://reddit.com/r/TotalCryptoMarketCap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptex Finance’s official Twitter account is @cryptexfinance.

Cryptex Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptex is focused on building innovative, open-source financial solutions for the global Crypto community. Using Ethereum’s smart contract system, Cryptex is able to create decentralized financial solutions such as Total Crypto Market Cap Token, TCAP and many others. CTX is a governance token that powers and secures the Cryptex protocol. Holders of CTX can vote on protocol upgrades for TCAP as well as all future products within the Cryptex ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptex Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptex Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptex Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

