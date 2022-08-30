Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL) Plans Dividend of $0.90

Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, August 22nd, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share on Friday, September 9th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

Cryo-Cell International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCEL traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.70. 12,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,898. Cryo-Cell International has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $14.16. The company has a market cap of $56.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.64.

Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Cryo-Cell International had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 38.25%. The company had revenue of $7.63 million during the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Cryo-Cell International

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Cryo-Cell International in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, and kidney disease, ALS, wound healing, and auto-immune diseases.

