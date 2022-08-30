Crowny Price Tops $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (CRWNY)

Crowny (CRWNY) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 29th. One Crowny coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crowny has a market capitalization of $553,358.78 and approximately $107,653.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Crowny has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004892 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001629 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002216 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.98 or 0.00811995 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Crowny
Crowny’s total supply is 813,097,988 coins and its circulating supply is 462,191,889 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio.
