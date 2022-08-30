Crowny Price Tops $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (CRWNY)

Crowny (CRWNY) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 29th. One Crowny coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crowny has a market capitalization of $553,358.78 and approximately $107,653.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Crowny has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004892 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.98 or 0.00811995 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Crowny

Crowny’s total supply is 813,097,988 coins and its circulating supply is 462,191,889 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio.

Buying and Selling Crowny

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crowny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

