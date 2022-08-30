Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.12% of Crown worth $19,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown by 187.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CCK traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.10. 4,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165,170. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.85 and a fifty-two week high of $130.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of -30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.43.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Crown had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 40.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CCK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Crown from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Crown from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Crown from $147.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Crown from $130.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.64.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

