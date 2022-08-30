Critical Comparison: AgileThought (AGIL) & The Competition

AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) is one of 58 public companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare AgileThought to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares AgileThought and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgileThought -15.33% -22.25% -8.63% AgileThought Competitors -28.68% -23.58% -5.92%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AgileThought and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AgileThought $158.67 million -$20.07 million -6.58 AgileThought Competitors $1.66 billion $111.47 million 22.58

Volatility and Risk

AgileThought’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than AgileThought. AgileThought is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

AgileThought has a beta of -0.42, indicating that its stock price is 142% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AgileThought’s rivals have a beta of 1.93, indicating that their average stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for AgileThought and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AgileThought 0 0 2 0 3.00 AgileThought Competitors 52 407 920 8 2.64

AgileThought presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 86.92%. As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 51.59%. Given AgileThought’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe AgileThought is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.5% of AgileThought shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.2% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 40.2% of AgileThought shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.0% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AgileThought rivals beat AgileThought on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About AgileThought

AgileThought, Inc. provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services. The company also provides DevOps and application optimization, and lifecycle management support services. It serves healthcare, professional services, financial services, consumer packaged goods, retail, and industrial services industries. AgileThought, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

