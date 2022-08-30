CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Raises Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, August 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the construction company on Friday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This is a boost from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.23.

CRH has a payout ratio of 54.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CRH to earn $3.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.91 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.7%.

CRH opened at $37.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.69. CRH has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $54.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on CRH from €56.00 ($57.14) to €46.00 ($46.94) in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRH has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in CRH by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in CRH by 11,006.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in CRH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in CRH by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in CRH by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. 5.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

