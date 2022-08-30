Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 675,200 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the July 31st total of 861,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.9 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.31.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWEGF traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.29. 45,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,366. Crew Energy has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $5.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average of $3.89.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

