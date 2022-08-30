Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAPGet Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, September 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

Crescent Capital BDC has a payout ratio of 93.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Crescent Capital BDC to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCAP traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $17.46. 34,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,636. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.89. Crescent Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.15.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the first quarter worth $185,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 43,779 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 657,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,710,000 after purchasing an additional 230,593 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 48.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 797.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 62,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 55,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCAP. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded Crescent Capital BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

