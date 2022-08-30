Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, September 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.
Crescent Capital BDC has a payout ratio of 93.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Crescent Capital BDC to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.1%.
Crescent Capital BDC Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CCAP traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $17.46. 34,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,636. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.89. Crescent Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.15.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crescent Capital BDC
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCAP. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded Crescent Capital BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.
About Crescent Capital BDC
Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP)
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.