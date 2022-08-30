Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Short Interest Up 50.9% in August

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 489,700 shares, a growth of 50.9% from the July 31st total of 324,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the 2nd quarter worth $324,000.

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Price Performance

Shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN stock remained flat at $7.48 on Monday. 809,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,586. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $8.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average is $8.08.

Featured Articles

