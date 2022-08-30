COTI Hits Market Capitalization of $102.23 Million (COTI)

COTI (COTI) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. COTI has a total market capitalization of $102.23 million and approximately $6.56 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, COTI has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One COTI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0922 or 0.00000457 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

COTI Profile

COTI was first traded on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,108,643,952 coins. COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork. COTI’s official website is coti.io. COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling COTI

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

