Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,300 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the July 31st total of 135,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Cosmos stock opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. Cosmos has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.30.
Cosmos (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.21 million during the quarter.
Cosmos Holdings Inc operates as a vertically integrated pharmaceutical company. It offers proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, over-the-counter medications, health care, baby products, medical devices, and other products through its distribution channels and an ecommerce market place.
