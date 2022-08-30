Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,300 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the July 31st total of 135,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Cosmos Stock Performance

Shares of Cosmos stock opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. Cosmos has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.30.

Cosmos (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.21 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Cosmos

Cosmos Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cosmos stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Cosmos Holdings Inc. ( NASDAQ:COSM Get Rating ) by 444.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,799 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.46% of Cosmos worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

(Get Rating)

Cosmos Holdings Inc operates as a vertically integrated pharmaceutical company. It offers proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, over-the-counter medications, health care, baby products, medical devices, and other products through its distribution channels and an ecommerce market place.

