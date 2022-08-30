Cormark Raises Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC) Price Target to C$26.50

Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Cormark to C$26.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cormark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 70.86% from the stock’s previous close.

KEC has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Kiwetinohk Energy from C$27.50 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Kiwetinohk Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of Kiwetinohk Energy stock traded down C$0.48 on Tuesday, hitting C$15.51. 3,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,114. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.21, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. Kiwetinohk Energy has a 12-month low of C$11.09 and a 12-month high of C$18.92. The company has a market cap of C$684.21 million and a P/E ratio of 64.63.

In other Kiwetinohk Energy news, Director John Kendall Whelen acquired 12,700 shares of Kiwetinohk Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$12.95 per share, with a total value of C$164,492.94. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at C$518,088.

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp., an energy transition company, engages in the development and production of natural gas in west-central Alberta. It also develops and operates renewable solar and wind power projects; natural gas-fired power generation plants; produces hydrogen; produces and markets oil, condensate, carbon dioxide, and natural gas liquids; and produces clean products from natural gas.

