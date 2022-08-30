Cormark Cuts ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target to C$7.50

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Cormark from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Cormark also issued estimates for ECN Capital’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ECN. Raymond James reduced their target price on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$8.48.

Shares of ECN opened at C$5.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.53, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.62. ECN Capital has a 1-year low of C$4.60 and a 1-year high of C$12.24. The stock has a market cap of C$1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 57.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.08.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Shane Lepore acquired 25,000 shares of ECN Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.85 per share, with a total value of C$146,297.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 614,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,595,097.21. In other ECN Capital news, Senior Officer Michael Shane Lepore acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$146,297.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 614,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,595,097.21. Also, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson bought 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.88 per share, with a total value of C$794,434.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,413,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$67,166,953.63.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

