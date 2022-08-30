CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Short Interest Update

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,120,000 shares, a decline of 28.5% from the July 31st total of 5,760,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.
Shares of CXW stock traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $9.66. 663,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,210. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.82. CoreCivic has a one year low of $8.23 and a one year high of $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of CoreCivic by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in CoreCivic by 169.2% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the period. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.
