Coral Products (LON:CRU) Trading Down 2.8%

Coral Products plc (LON:CRU – Get Rating) was down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 13.90 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 14 ($0.17). Approximately 20,250 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 91,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.40 ($0.17).

Coral Products Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £11.68 million and a PE ratio of 28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.07, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 14.51 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 14.91.

Insider Activity at Coral Products

In other Coral Products news, insider Joseph (Joe) Grimmond acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of £4,250 ($5,135.33).

Coral Products Company Profile

Coral Products plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells plastic injection, extruded, vacuum formed, fabricated products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company also resells and distributes a range of trigger sprays and nozzles; and designs, packages, and distributes lotion pumps, trigger sprays, and aerosol caps, as well as operates as a trade molder for other U.K.

