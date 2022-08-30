Copper Fox Metals (CVE:CUU) Trading Down 8.3%

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CVE:CUU – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 57,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 95,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.
Copper Fox Metals Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$115.32 million and a P/E ratio of -110.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.24.
About Copper Fox Metals
Copper Fox Metals Inc, a resource company, engages in the exploration and development of copper mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company's principal asset is the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Eaglehead porphyry copper project located in northern British Columbia.
