Contrasting Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) & Ashford (NYSE:AINC)

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) and Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.5% of Montrose Environmental Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.0% of Ashford shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Montrose Environmental Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 66.6% of Ashford shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Montrose Environmental Group and Ashford’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Montrose Environmental Group $546.41 million 2.25 -$25.33 million ($1.05) -39.51 Ashford $388.48 million 0.14 -$9.93 million ($9.77) -1.82

Volatility & Risk

Ashford has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Montrose Environmental Group. Montrose Environmental Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ashford, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Montrose Environmental Group has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ashford has a beta of 2.18, suggesting that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Montrose Environmental Group and Ashford’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Montrose Environmental Group -2.64% -3.49% -1.24% Ashford 1.93% -20.74% 9.86%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Montrose Environmental Group and Ashford, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Montrose Environmental Group 0 3 4 0 2.57 Ashford 0 1 1 0 2.50

Montrose Environmental Group currently has a consensus price target of $48.21, indicating a potential upside of 16.21%. Ashford has a consensus price target of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 43.10%. Given Ashford’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ashford is more favorable than Montrose Environmental Group.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects. Its technical advisory and consulting services include regulatory compliance support and planning, environmental, and ecosystem and toxicological assessments and support during responses to environmental disruptions. The Measurement and Analysis segment tests and analyzes air, water, and soil to determine concentrations of contaminants, as well as the toxicological impact of contaminants on flora, fauna, and human health. Its services include source and ambient air testing and monitoring, leak detection, and advanced analytical laboratory services, such as air, storm water, wastewater, and drinking water analysis. The Remediation and Reuse segment provides engineering, design, implementation, and operations and maintenance services primarily to treat contaminated water, remove contaminants from soil, or create biogas from waste. It serves technology, media, chemical, energy, power and utility, industrial and manufacturing, financial, and engineering industries, as well as local, state, provincial, and federal government entities. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in North Little Rock, Arkansas.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc.(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. as of November 5, 2019.

