Conceal (CCX) One Day Volume Hits $1,247.00

Conceal (CCX) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Conceal has a market cap of $990,154.48 and approximately $1,247.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0729 or 0.00000365 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Conceal has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Conceal alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,990.02 or 1.00113742 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00059691 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.11 or 0.00230915 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00141576 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.95 or 0.00240145 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00057295 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004242 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00059432 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 21,477,674 coins and its circulating supply is 13,585,965 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conceal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conceal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.