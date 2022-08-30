Compound (COMP) Trading 8.2% Lower Over Last Week

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Compound has a total market capitalization of $335.71 million and $145.90 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound coin can currently be purchased for about $46.49 or 0.00236737 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Compound has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000079 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 37.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,220,634 coins. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

