Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.18

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.18 and last traded at $5.21, with a volume of 18861 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.36.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BVN shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.
Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Stock Up 2.4 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.94.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.
Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile
Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining development, processing, and trading of precious and base metals. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.
Featured Stories
