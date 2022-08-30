Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.18

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.18 and last traded at $5.21, with a volume of 18861 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BVN shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Stock Up 2.4 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BVN. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 18.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,540,558 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $102,568,000 after buying an additional 2,406,601 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 7.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,450,523 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $246,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,500 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,803,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 193.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 939,785 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after purchasing an additional 619,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd raised its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 12.4% in the first quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 5,029,621 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,648,000 after purchasing an additional 554,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining development, processing, and trading of precious and base metals. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

Featured Stories

