Comba Telecom Systems (OTCMKTS:COBJF) Upgraded to Buy by DBS Vickers

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2022

DBS Vickers upgraded shares of Comba Telecom Systems (OTCMKTS:COBJFGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has 1.90 price objective on the stock.

Comba Telecom Systems Price Performance

COBJF opened at $0.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.17. Comba Telecom Systems has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.30.

Comba Telecom Systems Company Profile

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in research, development, manufacture, and sale of wireless telecommunications network system equipment and related engineering services. It operates through two segments, Wireless Telecommunications Network System Equipment and Services, and Operator Telecommunication Services.

