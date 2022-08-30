Comba Telecom Systems (OTCMKTS:COBJF) Upgraded to Buy by DBS Vickers

DBS Vickers upgraded shares of Comba Telecom Systems (OTCMKTS:COBJF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has 1.90 price objective on the stock.

Comba Telecom Systems Price Performance

COBJF opened at $0.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.17. Comba Telecom Systems has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.30.

Get Comba Telecom Systems alerts:

Comba Telecom Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in research, development, manufacture, and sale of wireless telecommunications network system equipment and related engineering services. It operates through two segments, Wireless Telecommunications Network System Equipment and Services, and Operator Telecommunication Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Comba Telecom Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comba Telecom Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.