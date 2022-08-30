Comba Telecom Systems (OTCMKTS:COBJF) Upgraded to Buy by DBS Vickers

DBS Vickers upgraded shares of Comba Telecom Systems (OTCMKTS:COBJF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has 1.90 price objective on the stock.
Comba Telecom Systems Price Performance
COBJF opened at $0.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.17. Comba Telecom Systems has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.30.
Comba Telecom Systems Company Profile
