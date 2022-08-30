Collateral Pay (COLL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $398.00

Collateral Pay (COLL) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 30th. Collateral Pay has a total market cap of $114,952.27 and approximately $398.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Collateral Pay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0186 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Collateral Pay has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005015 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00830641 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi.

