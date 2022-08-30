Coldstack (CLS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $173,657.76

Coldstack (CLS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One Coldstack coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000580 BTC on exchanges. Coldstack has a market cap of $173,657.76 and approximately $182,722.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Coldstack has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005029 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.71 or 0.00833281 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Coldstack Coin Profile

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io.

Coldstack Coin Trading

