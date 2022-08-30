Coin98 (C98) Price Tops $0.44 on Major Exchanges

Coin98 (C98) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One Coin98 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00002195 BTC on exchanges. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $95.23 million and $28.36 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Coin98 has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WOW-token (WOW) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000723 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00030026 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000263 BTC.

RMRK (RMRK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00015829 BTC.

Jade Protocol (JADE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00084538 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00053632 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Coin98 Coin Profile

C98 is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

