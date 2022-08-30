Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,900 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the July 31st total of 270,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 261,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,465. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.98.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th.
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.
