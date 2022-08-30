Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,900 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the July 31st total of 270,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 261,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Performance

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,465. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.98.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 223,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 144,312 shares in the last quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $680,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the first quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 5.7% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 87,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.