CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Bought by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 580,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,490 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.20% of CMS Energy worth $40,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 334.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CMS traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.43. 46,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,285. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $58.51 and a 52-week high of $73.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 26.30%. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 40.44%.

CMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CMS Energy from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

In related news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $49,878.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,679.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $49,878.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,679.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 1,267 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total value of $87,980.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,772.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

