CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Receives $230.93 Average PT from Brokerages

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $230.93.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Argus upgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CME Group Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,847,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,575,330,000 after acquiring an additional 490,885 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,243,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,766,492,000 after acquiring an additional 81,325 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CME Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,862,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,906,238,000 after acquiring an additional 377,321 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in CME Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,292,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,650,000 after buying an additional 1,104,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in CME Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,100,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,091,000 after buying an additional 603,755 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CME opened at $195.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group has a 1-year low of $185.79 and a 1-year high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CME Group will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.63%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.