Cloverfields Capital Group LP Sells 678 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP cut its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in NetEase were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 338.5% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,452,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437,153 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,505,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,440 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 31.1% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,250,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,849,000 after purchasing an additional 534,272 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in NetEase during the 4th quarter worth about $112,165,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in NetEase by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,009,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,748,000 after acquiring an additional 48,848 shares in the last quarter. 14.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTES. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NetEase from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NetEase from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.38.

NetEase Stock Down 1.4 %

NetEase Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES traded down $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.36. The stock had a trading volume of 35,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,705. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $68.62 and a one year high of $118.19. The company has a market capitalization of $56.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.70%.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

Further Reading

