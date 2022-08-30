Cloverfields Capital Group LP Sells 1,200 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP lowered its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 116.7% in the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco by 337.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco by 203.6% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BTI traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.32. 37,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,379,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.34. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $47.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

British American Tobacco Profile

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,800 ($45.92) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,400 ($53.17) in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.