Cloverfields Capital Group LP Purchases 5,234 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,234 shares during the quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in Carvana were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. abrdn plc raised its stake in Carvana by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 337,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,166,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period.

CVNA has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Carvana from $125.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Carvana from $220.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Carvana from $100.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $90.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Carvana from $85.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

CVNA stock traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.06. The stock had a trading volume of 129,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,797,746. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $19.45 and a 52 week high of $345.98.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 115.22%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -7.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Carvana news, insider Paul W. Breaux acquired 15,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $393,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 93,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,229.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.24 per share, for a total transaction of $393,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,149 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,229.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill acquired 94,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.77 per share, with a total value of $2,046,380.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 131,023 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,370.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,134,258 shares of company stock worth $45,466,514. Insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

