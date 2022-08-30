Cloverfields Capital Group LP Purchases 3,133 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in Cameco were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cameco by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Cameco by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at $963,000. Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at $4,620,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Cameco by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,752,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,033,000 after acquiring an additional 191,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCJ traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.17. 693,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,023,455. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.87. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.85 and a beta of 1.00. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $17.73 and a 12-month high of $32.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $437.25 million during the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 3.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.89.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

