Cloverfields Capital Group LP Has $3.26 Million Holdings in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,105 shares during the period. CONSOL Energy comprises 1.0% of Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cloverfields Capital Group LP owned approximately 0.25% of CONSOL Energy worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,854,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,120,000 after buying an additional 150,299 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in CONSOL Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 355,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 13,992 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in CONSOL Energy by 183.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 350,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,204,000 after purchasing an additional 227,275 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in CONSOL Energy by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 328,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CONSOL Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 272,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after purchasing an additional 9,267 shares during the period. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CEIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded CONSOL Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark upped their price objective on CONSOL Energy to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on CONSOL Energy from $46.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

In other CONSOL Energy news, General Counsel Martha A. Wiegand sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $469,210.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 69,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,683,117.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, General Counsel Martha A. Wiegand sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $469,210.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 69,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,683,117.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $140,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,139,409.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 73,324 shares of company stock valued at $4,952,646 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CEIX stock traded down $7.08 on Tuesday, hitting $67.81. 17,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,613. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.98. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a one year low of $19.11 and a one year high of $79.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.61.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

