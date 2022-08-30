Cloverfields Capital Group LP Grows Stock Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,246 shares during the quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 119.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 361.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.05.

BBWI traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $37.22. The company had a trading volume of 95,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,138,579. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.30 and a 200-day moving average of $42.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.82. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 57.40%. Bath & Body Works’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 21.22%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

