Cloverfields Capital Group LP Acquires Shares of 22,694 Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,816,000. Qorvo accounts for 0.9% of Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 18.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Qorvo by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 34,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Qorvo by 3.3% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qorvo

In other news, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $122,730.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $122,730.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $453,532.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,979.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,826 shares of company stock worth $1,176,266. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ QRVO traded down $2.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.73. The stock had a trading volume of 16,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,437. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.30. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.16 and a 12 month high of $192.92.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 17.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on QRVO. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $175.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Qorvo from $120.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.55.

About Qorvo

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

See Also

