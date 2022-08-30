Cloverfields Capital Group LP Acquires 34 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group accounts for approximately 0.9% of Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,771,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 312,881 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $199,080,000 after purchasing an additional 18,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 336.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In other news, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total value of $3,036,710.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,935 shares in the company, valued at $23,012,680.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total value of $3,036,710.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,935 shares in the company, valued at $23,012,680.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total transaction of $23,489,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,978 shares of company stock worth $38,950,146. Insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on TDG. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group to $680.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $685.00 to $705.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $721.36.

TDG stock traded down $19.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $602.87. 12,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,307. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $500.08 and a one year high of $686.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a PE ratio of 47.76, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $592.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $609.29.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.87. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $18.50 dividend. This represents a $74.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.