ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Shares Sold by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,760 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital raised its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 58,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.77. 204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,592. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.66.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Increases Dividend

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This is a boost from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

