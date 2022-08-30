Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Stock Price Down 8%

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.56 and last traded at $6.56. Approximately 63,037 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,262,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLNE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Energy Fuels has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.10 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLNE. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 464,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 48,590 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 671.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 589,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 513,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 12,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

