Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70 billion-$2.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.79 billion.

CLVT traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.86. 97,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,667,130. Clarivate has a 1 year low of $11.71 and a 1 year high of $26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.65.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $686.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.51 million. Clarivate had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 5.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that Clarivate will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Clarivate from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Clarivate from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Clarivate from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clarivate presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clarivate by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 56.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

