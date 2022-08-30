CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Short Interest Down 13.9% in August

CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 769,300 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the July 31st total of 893,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 480.8 days.

CK Asset Price Performance

CHKGF stock remained flat at $6.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. CK Asset has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $7.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.76.

About CK Asset

CK Asset Holdings Limited operates as a property developer in Hong Kong, the Mainland, Singapore, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company is involved in the leasing of office, industrial, retail, and other properties; residential property investment and development; and pub, and hotel and serviced suite operations.

