CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Short Interest Down 13.9% in August

CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 769,300 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the July 31st total of 893,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 480.8 days.
CK Asset Price Performance
CHKGF stock remained flat at $6.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. CK Asset has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $7.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.76.
About CK Asset
