CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) Shares Gap Down to $34.52

Shares of CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.52, but opened at $33.58. CinCor Pharma shares last traded at $33.92, with a volume of 164 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CINC. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on CinCor Pharma from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CinCor Pharma from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

Get CinCor Pharma alerts:

CinCor Pharma Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.31.

Insider Transactions at CinCor Pharma

CinCor Pharma ( NASDAQ:CINC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts predict that CinCor Pharma, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other CinCor Pharma news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Vi, Llc acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,953,990 shares in the company, valued at $118,619,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CinCor Pharma news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Vi, Llc bought 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $18,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,953,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,619,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners X, purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,073,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,218,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,606,000 shares of company stock valued at $48,180,000.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CinCor Pharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINC. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in CinCor Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of CinCor Pharma by 292.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of CinCor Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $95,000.

CinCor Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for the treatment for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CinCor Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CinCor Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.