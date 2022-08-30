Cincinnati Financial Corp Has $26.42 Million Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Cincinnati Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 203.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,064 shares during the period. Cincinnati Financial Corp’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $26,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,953,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,276,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,898 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,761,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,855,000 after buying an additional 261,654 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,165,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,543,000 after buying an additional 333,409 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,651,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,667,000 after buying an additional 130,587 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,515,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,095,000 after acquiring an additional 47,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE EL traded down $3.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $255.85. 19,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,999. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $91.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $262.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.72. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $225.39 and a 12 month high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $342.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $1,828,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,716,235.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,660 shares of company stock valued at $8,554,706. 12.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

