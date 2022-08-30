Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 381,013 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,635 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Cigna were worth $93,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 6.9% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 684 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 1.6% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 2.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 3.0% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CI traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $286.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $293.96. The company has a market cap of $87.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.42.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Cigna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “mkt perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $271.00 target price (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.58.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $933,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,572,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,898 shares of company stock valued at $9,163,758 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

