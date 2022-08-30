CI Investments Inc. Sells 86,031 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 698,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,031 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.54% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $96,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 347.6% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

J has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.57.

Jacobs Engineering Group Price Performance

J stock traded down $3.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.04. The company had a trading volume of 15,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,923. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.90. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.11 and a fifty-two week high of $150.32.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Engineering Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group



Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Featured Stories

